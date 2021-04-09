New-Wes-Valley

Tell someone in St John's you've been to New-Wes-Valley and they might ask, 'Where?' This is a little-known detour off the main Newfoundland tourism trail, but no less beautiful than the rest of the island. It's a land of foggy coves and rocky shorelines and great friendliness. Here you'll also find a living history museum and one of the province's more appealing offshore islands.

New-Wes-Valley is the name of a small town; it takes its name as a portmanteau of several other nearby towns – Newtown, Wesleyville and Valleyfield.

Explore New-Wes-Valley

    Greenspond

    This windy island, which seems to dangle somewhere between the Atlantic and the end of the world, is one of Newfoundland's oldest continuously inhabited…

  • N

    Norton's Cove Studio

    Local artist Janet Davis specializes in non-toxic printmaking, and uses hand embroidery, inking, and other techniques to produce her wares, all sold in…

  • B

    Barbour Living Heritage Village

    Get a taste of the life of the Barbours, a prosperous merchant family, at this village consisting of 19 homes (two of which are historically registered)…

  • P

    Pool's Island

    Drive alllll the way to the end of the road and you'll get to Pool's Island, an outcrop of smoothed boulders and pebbly beach often cloaked in a thick pea…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout New-Wes-Valley.

  • See

