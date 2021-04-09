This windy island, which seems to dangle somewhere between the Atlantic and the end of the world, is one of Newfoundland's oldest continuously inhabited…
New-Wes-Valley
Tell someone in St John's you've been to New-Wes-Valley and they might ask, 'Where?' This is a little-known detour off the main Newfoundland tourism trail, but no less beautiful than the rest of the island. It's a land of foggy coves and rocky shorelines and great friendliness. Here you'll also find a living history museum and one of the province's more appealing offshore islands.
New-Wes-Valley is the name of a small town; it takes its name as a portmanteau of several other nearby towns – Newtown, Wesleyville and Valleyfield.
- GGreenspond
- NNorton's Cove Studio
- BBarbour Living Heritage Village
- PPool's Island
Greenspond
This windy island, which seems to dangle somewhere between the Atlantic and the end of the world, is one of Newfoundland's oldest continuously inhabited…
Norton's Cove Studio
Local artist Janet Davis specializes in non-toxic printmaking, and uses hand embroidery, inking, and other techniques to produce her wares, all sold in…
Barbour Living Heritage Village
Get a taste of the life of the Barbours, a prosperous merchant family, at this village consisting of 19 homes (two of which are historically registered)…
Pool's Island
Drive alllll the way to the end of the road and you'll get to Pool's Island, an outcrop of smoothed boulders and pebbly beach often cloaked in a thick pea…