Tell someone in St John's you've been to New-Wes-Valley and they might ask, 'Where?' This is a little-known detour off the main Newfoundland tourism trail, but no less beautiful than the rest of the island. It's a land of foggy coves and rocky shorelines and great friendliness. Here you'll also find a living history museum and one of the province's more appealing offshore islands.

New-Wes-Valley is the name of a small town; it takes its name as a portmanteau of several other nearby towns – Newtown, Wesleyville and Valleyfield.