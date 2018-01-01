Welcome to Koh Kong City
Sleepy Koh Kong (ក្រុងកោះកុង) was once Cambodia's Wild West with its isolated frontier economy dominated by smuggling, prostitution and gambling. Although remnants of its less-salubrious past still cling on, today this low-slung town is striding towards respectability as ecotourists, aiming to explore the Cardamom Mountains and coastline, shoo away the sleaze.
These days motorboats from Koh Kong can whisk you to rushing waterfalls, secluded islands, sandy coves and Venice-like fishing villages on stilts. The city's still-dusty sprawl of streets sits on the banks of the Koh Poi River, which spills into the Gulf of Thailand a few kilometres south of the centre.
Top experiences in Koh Kong City
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.