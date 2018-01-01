4D3N-Overland to Cambodia, Angkor Wat Group Tour from Bangkok, Thailand

4 Days Trip Itinerary details: Start from Bangkok (Thailand) to Siem Reap – Angkor Wat in CambodiaDay 01: Bangkok to Siem Reap by overland (border crossing at Poipet) You’ll meet your tour leader/guide at 7 am at Bangkok bus station and he/she will give you tour introduction before start with a public minivan/bus trip from Bangkok to Siem Reap for about 09 hours. You will exit Thailand at Aranyaprathet and cross Cambodia at Poipet, with your guide who will assist you with border procedures on Cambodia side. After entering Poipet, we’ll continue the trip for around 150 km more to Siem Reap. Check in at your accommodation and stay overnight. (Enjoy Pup Street tonight if you are not too tired or buffet dinner with traditional show with additional charge, check with guide) Day 02: Siem Reap – Angkor Wat & Royal Temples full day tour08:00 am, pick up in an air-conditioned vehicle from your hotel in Siem Reap. We’ll then set off for the first stop will be the Angkor Wat, one of the best preserved archaeological sites in Southeast Asia and considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Stand in awe as you witness Angkor Wat’s colossal structures and meticulous architecture. Angkor Wat was built in early of 12th century, explore the beautiful complexity of Angkor Wat’s vastness from its intricately carved hallways, columns and mysterious chambers to its grand courtyards. Then, continue with your guide to the city of Angkor Thom, which covers a sprawling area of 6 square miles (10 km sq). Enter from the monumental South Gate over a picturesque causeway lined on either side by statues of demons and gods, each carrying a giant naga, a deity in the form of a snake. Stop at the Bayon temple and witness for yourself why this mysterious temple, dubbed as the Temple of Smiling Faces, has become one of the favorite Angkor temples of most visitors. Continue to the Terrace of the Elephants and Terrace of the Leper Kings, then onward to Ta Prohm. In Ta Prohm, get enchanted with the sight of the ruins taken over by tree roots, a demonstration of the awesome power of nature. Finally, heading back to your hotel after tours.Day 03: Siem Reap – Free day Spend free time in Siem Reap at your leisure and here are activities you may want to do or you can ask your tour leader to arrange it. Optional ActivitiesSiem Reap - Cooking class - USD40Siem Reap - Landmine Museum - USD5Siem Reap - Tonle Sap Lake Boat Trip - USD18 (if travel in group)Siem Reap - Angkor Wat Sunrise tour - USD22 (buy your own ticket)Siem Reap - Street Food Tour - USD35Day 04: Siem Reap free - departure Enjoy your free time at the city and depart from your accommodation at your own time and pleasure. Check out time is at 12 noon.