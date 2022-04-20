Known as ‘Silk Island’ by foreigners, Koh Dach (កោះដាច់) is actually a pair of islands lying in the Mekong River about 5km northeast of the Japanese Friendship Bridge. They make for an easy, half-day DIY excursion for those who want to experience the ‘real Cambodia’. The hustle and bustle of Phnom Penh feels light years away here.

The name derives from the preponderance of silk weavers who inhabit the islands. When you arrive by ferry, you’ll undoubtedly be approached by one or more smiling women who speak a bit of English and will invite you to their house to observe weavers in action and – they hope – buy a krama (checked scarf), sarongs or other silk items. If you are in the market for silk, you might follow them and have a look. Otherwise, feel free to smile back and politely decline their offer. You’ll see plenty of weavers as you journey around the islands.