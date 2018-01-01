Kirirom National Park and Chambok Village Tour from Phnom Penh

Depart this morning at 7:30 am from your hotel for a drive to Kirirom National Park west of Phnom Penh. It is situated in Kampong Speu province and was the first to receive national park status in Cambodia. You will follow Highway 4 all the way until you reach the Kirirom junction from where the road becomes slightly bumpier. Take a turn first towards Chambok community and explore one of Cambodia’s first community based tourism projects. Enjoy a 30 minute trek through the forest to the Chambok waterfall and enjoy your picnic lunch (own arrangement from Phnom Penh). And then, you will pass through the gate of Kirirom and drive all the way up to the top to admire the views of the surrounding forest and mountain ranges at 675 meters above sea level. Take a stroll along some of the many trails towards the lake (20 mins). The pine forest is of particular interest and offers a relaxing walk and there are numerous streams and rapids in the park to be visited as well. Return to Phnom Penh mid afternoon after a refreshing day in the national park. Kirirom National Park was initially established as a holiday resort and tourist city in 1945. The area was named Kirirom “Joyful Mountain” by the King at the suggestion of a monk from Phnom Penh. The mountain, which is 700 meters in height, covers an area of 35,000 hectares. It is conveniently located in Phnom Sruoch District, Kampong Speu Province, and 120 km southwest of Phnom Penh. It can be reached by National Road Nº4. Chambox Village is situated next to Kirirom National Park, Chambok has a lot of attractions and activities to offer to both local and international tourists who are strongly interested in nature. It is well known for its three streams, including the biggest with beautiful waterfall. Tourists can take guided tours to one of those streams and enjoy the views while hiking through the forest.