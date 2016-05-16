Welcome to Belmopan
But this is the national capital, a major transport hub, a place to extend your visa and an easygoing university city with a decent range of restaurants and shopping. More importantly, it's a useful base for exploring nearby caves, national parks, the Hummingbird Hwy and most of the attractions in eastern Cayo.
Top experiences in Belmopan
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Belmopan activities
Altun Ha Half-Day Tour
This half-day tour focuses on the contrast between the ancient Mayan city of Altun Ha and modern-day Belize City, highlighting 1,000 years of development in this former British Colony. Altun Ha (Maya for "Rock Stone Water") thrived as a trading post to the Maya World during the Post-Classic and Classic periods. Today, Belize City today is home to about 35% of the country's population and remains the commercial capital of the country though the official capital was moved to Belmopan in the interior in 1971. Your city tour includes historical sites such as the redbrick St. John's Cathedral and the colonial mansion once occupied by the British Governors. You'll also notice the colonial wooden architecture of many of the houses during the tour.
Xunantunich Day Trip from Belize City
Some 80 miles (130km) on paved highway east of Belize City, among the northern foothills of the Maya Mountain Range, is one of the fabled kingdoms of the ancient Maya, called Xunantunich (Shoo-nan-too-niche), meaning “Maiden of the Rock”. Leaving Belize City behind, you'll enjoy a scenic drive aboard your air-conditioned tour van. Roll along the Western Highway through the coastal plain of Belize and through the hilly countryside. Ride past the new capital city of Belmopan, along Creole and Meztiso Villages and pass the Mennonite community of Spanish Lookout with their beautifully kept farmlands. Then, drive through San Ignacio and Santa Elena and across the Macal River to the southern banks of the Mopan River. Cross over the Mopan River by ferry and head to Xunantunich, a Mayan gemstone hidden in the Belizean rainforest. Then, enjoy a guided tour of the site and wander across grassy plazas. Marvel at the perfect architecture of El Castillo, one of the three largest Maya Temples of Belize, and the largest structure on this site, standing 130 feet (40 meters) above plaza level. Its reconstructed East and West friezes represent Gods of the Maya and boast several inner chambers. Move through other temples and courtyards where kings, queens and their elite once carried out special ceremonies honoring a pantheon of gods of a fantastic cosmological religion which reigned supreme in Mesoamerica for several thousands of years. There is an excellent display at the center of the site, and you'll have a chance to climb the “stairway to heaven” on El Castillo. From the top, you'll enjoy panoramic views for as far as the eye can see. You'll truly be at the top of the Mayan world!
In-Land Blue Hole National Park and Belmopan City Tour From Belize City
After being picked up, you will head to In-Land National Park. On the way there, your guide will share different information about Belize and its history and you will also see some local rural villages. Once at the national park, you will spend one hour hiking and swimming, always accompanied by a local guide. You will then head to Belize's capital city, Belmopan, where you will stop for a lunch break. You will be taken on a city tour of Belmopan where you will visit the city's most iconic sights such as the parliament and assembly buildings. After 2 hours at the capital, you will be driven back to Belize City.
Day Trip To Crystal Cave and Blue Hole National Park
Leave San Ignacio in the morning to start your day tour with the drive toward Belmopan and the scenic Hummingbird Highway, crossing the green mountains while passing by orange orchards, pineapple plantations, and rainforest-draped valleys along the way. Your destination is Blue Hole National Park, a protected and accessible area managed by the Belize Audubon Society. It's also home to Crystal Cave, known locally as Mountain Cow Cave, an otherworldly natural wonder located deep in the jungle in the heart of the park.After a 50-minute hike through the tropical forest with your guide, you'll reach the entry point where you'll rappel 15 feet (4.5 meters) into the vast entrance of the cave. Traverse its large chambers, sliding down mud ramps and scrambling along rocks. This is a challenging descent into Xibalba, what the Maya believed was the realms of the underworld. Your guide shows you the shimmering formations in the cave, along with artifacts and skeletal remains of sacrificial victims from ancient Maya ceremonies. Learn about this fascinating history as you discover centuries-old firepits, wall carvings, pottery, and relics, as well as crystal formations, stalactites, and stalagmites. This tour is physically demanding but well worth the effort to walk in the footsteps of Maya ritual leaders and see the evidence of their sacred rites with your own eyes. After your cave exploration, refuel with a hearty homemade lunch and soft drinks, and take a swim in the cool waters of the Blue Hole, a deep sinkhole filled with rain and spring water, known as a cenote.Your tour then ends with return to San Ignacio.