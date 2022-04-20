If most zoos are maximum-security wildlife prisons, then the Belize Zoo is more like a halfway house for wild animals that can't make it on the outside. A…
Belize District
What a contrast is the district that shares its country's name! Belize District comprises 1600 sq miles at the heart of the nation, and includes its largest population center and some of its most pristine tropical environs.
Belize City gets a bad rap for its impoverished areas, some of which are plagued by crime and violence. But the seaside city also embodies the country's amazing cultural diversity, its neighborhoods packed with people, restaurants and shops that represent every ethnicity.
Beyond the city center, the gritty Caribbean urbanism crumbles, revealing a landscape of vast savanna that stretches to the north, dense tropical forest to the west, and lush marshland to the south. There's lots to see and do in Belize District – so much that a week-long visitor could spend the entire vacation here, sampling the country's Maya heritage, Creole culture and luxuriant wildlife, all within an hour's drive of the city.
Explore Belize District
See
Belize Zoo
If most zoos are maximum-security wildlife prisons, then the Belize Zoo is more like a halfway house for wild animals that can't make it on the outside. A…
See
Museum of Belize
This modern museum in the Fort George District provides an excellent overview of the story of Belize, told through exhibits housed in the country's former…
See
Goff's Caye
Some of the most spectacular snorkeling in Belize happens just a short swim off the powder-white sands of Goff's Caye, a tiny, uninhabited island just a…
See
Swing Bridge
This heart and soul of Belize City life, crossed by just about everyone here just about every day, is said to be the only remaining manually operated…
See
Image Factory
The country's most innovative and exciting art gallery stages new exhibitions and hosts regular book launches, usually of work by Belizean artists…
See
Altun Ha
Altun Ha, the Maya ruins that have inspired Belikin beer labels and Belizean banknotes, stands 31 miles north of Belize City, off the Old Northern Hwy…
See
Community Baboon Sanctuary
Since 1985, more than 200 landowners in seven villages northwest of Belize City have signed pledges to preserve the habitat of the black howler monkey,…
See
Monkey Bay Wildlife Sanctuary
A natural, privately protected area just off one of the country's main highways, this 1070-acre wildlife sanctuary and environmental education center…
See
CBS Museum & Visitor's Center
In a newly constructed building, CBS Museum & Visitor's Center has a number of good exhibits and displays on the black howler, other Belizean wildlife and…
