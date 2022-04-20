Getty Images/Universal Images Group

Belize District

What a contrast is the district that shares its country's name! Belize District comprises 1600 sq miles at the heart of the nation, and includes its largest population center and some of its most pristine tropical environs.

Belize City gets a bad rap for its impoverished areas, some of which are plagued by crime and violence. But the seaside city also embodies the country's amazing cultural diversity, its neighborhoods packed with people, restaurants and shops that represent every ethnicity.

Beyond the city center, the gritty Caribbean urbanism crumbles, revealing a landscape of vast savanna that stretches to the north, dense tropical forest to the west, and lush marshland to the south. There's lots to see and do in Belize District – so much that a week-long visitor could spend the entire vacation here, sampling the country's Maya heritage, Creole culture and luxuriant wildlife, all within an hour's drive of the city.

Explore Belize District

  • Belize Zoo

    If most zoos are maximum-security wildlife prisons, then the Belize Zoo is more like a halfway house for wild animals that can't make it on the outside. A…

  • Museum of Belize

    This modern museum in the Fort George District provides an excellent overview of the story of Belize, told through exhibits housed in the country's former…

  • Goff's Caye

    Some of the most spectacular snorkeling in Belize happens just a short swim off the powder-white sands of Goff's Caye, a tiny, uninhabited island just a…

  • Swing Bridge

    This heart and soul of Belize City life, crossed by just about everyone here just about every day, is said to be the only remaining manually operated…

  • I

    Image Factory

    The country's most innovative and exciting art gallery stages new exhibitions and hosts regular book launches, usually of work by Belizean artists…

  • Altun Ha

    Altun Ha, the Maya ruins that have inspired Belikin beer labels and Belizean banknotes, stands 31 miles north of Belize City, off the Old Northern Hwy…

  • Community Baboon Sanctuary

    Since 1985, more than 200 landowners in seven villages northwest of Belize City have signed pledges to preserve the habitat of the black howler monkey,…

  • M

    Monkey Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

    A natural, privately protected area just off one of the country's main highways, this 1070-acre wildlife sanctuary and environmental education center…

  • C

    CBS Museum & Visitor's Center

    In a newly constructed building, CBS Museum & Visitor's Center has a number of good exhibits and displays on the black howler, other Belizean wildlife and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Belize District.

