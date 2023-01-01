Cahan Kudi Xatun

Second only to the Möminə Xatun as Azerbaijan's most impressive medieval tomb-tower, the main 1320 mausoleum is a ribbed cylinder inlaid with ample 'Allah Allah' calligraphy in blue glaze. Extensively restored in 2018, it's fronted by a double minaret and a small museum.

The complex is hidden away in Qarabağlar, a small, largely forgotten agricultural village 40km northwest of Naxçivan City. It's 7km off the main highway to Turkey: turn beside the NP3 petrol station. A minibus from Naxçivan City bus station leaves at 1pm (AZN1) but you'll be quite rushed to see the tower before it returns around 20 minutes later: ask the driver to wait or be prepared to walk back to the main highway to Qıvraq/Kəngirli and flag down a passing vehicle.