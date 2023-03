In 2007, proud Armenians were ecstatic when archaeologists discovered the world's oldest known winery dating back 6100 years at this cave. The next year, an archaeologist found the world's oldest leather shoe under a pile of sheep dung dating to 3500 BC. The Areni-1 cave complex is now open to visitors who can explore the ancient wine-making equipment.

The entrance is behind the Edem restaurant at the beginning of the road that leads to Noravank. Ask one of the vendors to open the fence.