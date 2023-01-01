Spitakavor Monastery

Only accessible by foot or 4WD, this 14th-century monastery was built on the site of a 5th-century basilica and has a church, gavit (antechamber) and bell tower. The exterior of the church features some unusual carving. The 20th-century Armenian military commander Garegin Nzhdeh is buried in the graveyard. Nzhdeh fought in the Balkan Wars against the Ottoman Empire and commanded a force of Armenian volunteer fighters in WWI. In 1921 he was prime minister of the short-lived Republic of Mountainous Armenia.

To get here, head past the Museum of Gladzor University to a T-junction. The road to the left leads to the monastery; it's about 8.4km along a winding dirt track for vehicles or 6km along a more direct walking path. Walk past the museum and through the village, cross the stream and carry on straight up the western bank of the gorge, keeping the stream and small dam on your right (ignore the vehicle road, which switches back). Continue up the track, veer left into grazing pasture and then head right. You'll then see the monastery above you.