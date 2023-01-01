According to local legend, the beautiful daughter of an Armenian nobleman was highly sought after, but she only had eyes for the handsome shepherd's son. Every day she'd throw a rope into the gorge so he could climb up to her castle. When the nobleman saw this, he cursed her, saying she'd become a mermaid if she met the shepherd's son. Of course they met, and the curse came true – she became a mermaid and her hair is this waterfall.

Take the road opposite the town at the statue of Armenian diplomat Israel Ori (1659–1711) and turn down the windy road past a Symphony of Stones–like rock formation. You'll quickly reach the parking lot.