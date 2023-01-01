In stark contrast to lowland Naxçivan's arid semideserts, the upland lakes of Batabat are set in high, rolling grasslands. They make for cooling family picnic spots in summer and are known for the novelty of their 'floating islands'. For twitchers, however, it's the birdlife (golden oriole, Radde's accentor etc) that form the sanctuary's main attraction.

Be careful not to go further up the road from the upper lake. Though there is no sign, that is a military zone and your presence could cause an international incident.

In winter, snow makes birdwatching less fulfilling but there's a small new ski centre under development at nearby Ağbulaq.

The site is 60km north of Naxçivan City, around AZN35 return by taxi or accessible as part of a tour with Nakhchivan Travel.