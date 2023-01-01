Medieval Goris Cave Dwellings

Locals say the cave shelters of Old Goris carved into the hillside on the east side of town were built and inhabited in the 5th century. Several trails lead up over a saddle where there are epic views over Goris and volcanic pinnacle clusters similar to the 'fairy chimneys' seen in Turkey. It's worth exploring the cave rooms, many of which are linked together and feature arched ‘shelve’ walls. Nowadays, some caves are used to house cattle or as churches.

HIKEArmenia has a 1½-hour marked hike on its app that goes up the mountain and leaves the cemetery. The hike is rather easy, but trails can be granular and slippery at parts – wear good shoes and watch your step.