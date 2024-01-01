This pretty villa with its stone walls, timber veranda and lovely courtyard garden was the home of writer Axel Bakounts (or Bakunts), who died in Stalin’s 1937 purges. It features his personal effects and furnishings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The surrounding neighbourhood sports plenty of 19th-century houses.
Museum of Axel Bakounts
Armenia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.78 MILES
Dug into volcanic sandstone on the slopes of Khor Dzor (Deep Gorge), the village of Old Khndzoresk was inhabited as far back as the 13th century. By the…
0.77 MILES
Locals say the cave shelters of Old Goris carved into the hillside on the east side of town were built and inhabited in the 5th century. Several trails…
10.27 MILES
The bishops of Syunik built the main church, Surp Poghos-Petros (St Paul and St Peter), in the 9th century to house important relics. There are faint…
28.75 MILES
In stark contrast to lowland Naxçivan's arid semideserts, the upland lakes of Batabat are set in high, rolling grasslands. They make for cooling family…
9.1 MILES
If you're hiking or driving to Tatev rather than taking the aerial tramway, stop off to see Satan’s Bridge, located on the road halfway between the cable…
20.25 MILES
The main sight in the immediate area around Kapan is the remains of 10th-century Vahanavank, about 7km from Kapan just off the Kajaran road. The monastery…
17.23 MILES
Originally built in the 7th century, Sisavank Church was restored as recently as the 20th century. It combines an elegant square-cross floor with some…
16.97 MILES
Townsfolk are very proud of their museum, which showcases a modest array of carpets, archaeological artefacts and ethnographic displays. It faces the…
