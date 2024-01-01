Museum of Axel Bakounts

Armenia

This pretty villa with its stone walls, timber veranda and lovely courtyard garden was the home of writer Axel Bakounts (or Bakunts), who died in Stalin’s 1937 purges. It features his personal effects and furnishings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The surrounding neighbourhood sports plenty of 19th-century houses.

