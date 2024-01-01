Vahanavank

Armenia

LoginSave

The main sight in the immediate area around Kapan is the remains of 10th-century Vahanavank, about 7km from Kapan just off the Kajaran road. The monastery was once the religious centre for Syunik’s kings. An attempt to restore the monastery in 1978 was later abandoned and the church was roofless until 2006 when a jarringly modern-looking red roof was added.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Old Khndzoresk

    Old Khndzoresk

    19.54 MILES

    Dug into volcanic sandstone on the slopes of Khor Dzor (Deep Gorge), the village of Old Khndzoresk was inhabited as far back as the 13th century. By the…

  • Medieval Goris Cave Dwellings

    Medieval Goris Cave Dwellings

    19.91 MILES

    Locals say the cave shelters of Old Goris carved into the hillside on the east side of town were built and inhabited in the 5th century. Several trails…

  • Kordasht Hammam

    Kordasht Hammam

    24.25 MILES

    Large, lovingly renovated historic hammam with newly marbled floors and attractive ceiling patterns. If closed, ask at the caretaker's house by the…

  • Tatev Monastery

    Tatev Monastery

    12.07 MILES

    The bishops of Syunik built the main church, Surp Poghos-Petros (St Paul and St Peter), in the 9th century to house important relics. There are faint…

  • Ordubad

    Ordubad

    27.25 MILES

    Naxçivan's most attractive settlement appears like an oasis amid craggy desert landscapes. Its central square features a classic old-men's teahouse…

  • Abbas Mirza Castel

    Abbas Mirza Castel

    24.5 MILES

    Crumbling mud and eroded stone battlements tumble down a rocky hill next to the road, a poignant reminder of a disastrous 19th-century war with Russia.

  • Gəmiqaya

    Gəmiqaya

    21.61 MILES

    Naxçivan's antiquity of human habitation is witnessed by a series of Bronze Age petroglyphs near the summit of remote Mt Gəmiqaya, thought to date as far…

  • Satan's Bridge

    Satan's Bridge

    12.9 MILES

    If you're hiking or driving to Tatev rather than taking the aerial tramway, stop off to see Satan’s Bridge, located on the road halfway between the cable…

View more attractions

Nearby Armenia attractions

1. Tatev Monastery

12.07 MILES

The bishops of Syunik built the main church, Surp Poghos-Petros (St Paul and St Peter), in the 9th century to house important relics. There are faint…

2. Satan's Bridge

12.9 MILES

If you're hiking or driving to Tatev rather than taking the aerial tramway, stop off to see Satan’s Bridge, located on the road halfway between the cable…

3. Old Khndzoresk

19.54 MILES

Dug into volcanic sandstone on the slopes of Khor Dzor (Deep Gorge), the village of Old Khndzoresk was inhabited as far back as the 13th century. By the…

4. Town Hall

19.82 MILES

The main municipal headquarters in town is surrounded by administration buildings.

5. Surp Gregory

19.83 MILES

This early-20th-century church is prominently placed on the corner of Grigor Tatevatsi and Mesrop Mashtots Sts.

6. Parc de Vienne

19.84 MILES

This run-down park near the Town Hall has a small funfair for young children, a derelict fountain and a number of cafes. It's a popular meeting place for…

7. Medieval Goris Cave Dwellings

19.91 MILES

Locals say the cave shelters of Old Goris carved into the hillside on the east side of town were built and inhabited in the 5th century. Several trails…

8. Museum of Axel Bakounts

20.25 MILES

This pretty villa with its stone walls, timber veranda and lovely courtyard garden was the home of writer Axel Bakounts (or Bakunts), who died in Stalin’s…