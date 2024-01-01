The main sight in the immediate area around Kapan is the remains of 10th-century Vahanavank, about 7km from Kapan just off the Kajaran road. The monastery was once the religious centre for Syunik’s kings. An attempt to restore the monastery in 1978 was later abandoned and the church was roofless until 2006 when a jarringly modern-looking red roof was added.
Vahanavank
Armenia
