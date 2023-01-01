Naxçivan's most attractive settlement appears like an oasis amid craggy desert landscapes. Its central square features a classic old-men's teahouse beneath giant çinar (plane) trees and its narrow streets hide many an older building behind mud-brick walls. There are a couple of small museums to seek out, one of them opposite a distinctive brick mosque in a former zorkhana (venue for a distinctive Persian strength-meditation martial art).

From Naxçivan City, several daily minibuses run to Ordubad (AZN2, 90 minutes), with the last return around 4pm from a bus station around 400m south of the central area.

Alternatively, consider paying a taxi or travel agency to make the visit part of a day-return trip that could also include Alinja Castle and Əshabi-Kəhf.