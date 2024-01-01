Little remains of the actual castle other than some crumbling stone walls following the ridgeline south from the road, but the views are amazing.
Javer Castle
Iran
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.44 MILES
For those prepared to climb over 1500 steps up a mountain crag, one of Naxçivan's great highlights is the magnificent view from the sparse medieval ruins…
20.48 MILES
Jolfa’s tourist pearl is this stunning, Unesco-listed Armenian church, whose origins date back to St Bartholomew. On a wooded hill above the Aras River,…
22.15 MILES
Large, lovingly renovated historic hammam with newly marbled floors and attractive ceiling patterns. If closed, ask at the caretaker's house by the…
9.68 MILES
Naxçivan's most attractive settlement appears like an oasis amid craggy desert landscapes. Its central square features a classic old-men's teahouse…
15.03 MILES
Above a bend in the Aras River, this restored caravanserai has some wonderful views of the eroded red mountains of Iran and across the border to the…
21.86 MILES
Crumbling mud and eroded stone battlements tumble down a rocky hill next to the road, a poignant reminder of a disastrous 19th-century war with Russia.
18.38 MILES
Naxçivan's antiquity of human habitation is witnessed by a series of Bronze Age petroglyphs near the summit of remote Mt Gəmiqaya, thought to date as far…
25.63 MILES
Əshabi-Kəhf is a series of holy caves, locally believed to be the scene of a Koranic miracle in which seven pious men managed to evade their enemies by…
Nearby Iran attractions
3.38 MILES
Locals love this popular wooded picnic area near a drippy, moss-covered grotto.
9.68 MILES
Naxçivan's most attractive settlement appears like an oasis amid craggy desert landscapes. Its central square features a classic old-men's teahouse…
15.03 MILES
Above a bend in the Aras River, this restored caravanserai has some wonderful views of the eroded red mountains of Iran and across the border to the…
15.27 MILES
This small shepherd's chapel has a commanding view of the Aras River. Don't be caught taking photos, though.
18.38 MILES
Naxçivan's antiquity of human habitation is witnessed by a series of Bronze Age petroglyphs near the summit of remote Mt Gəmiqaya, thought to date as far…
20.48 MILES
Jolfa’s tourist pearl is this stunning, Unesco-listed Armenian church, whose origins date back to St Bartholomew. On a wooded hill above the Aras River,…
21.44 MILES
For those prepared to climb over 1500 steps up a mountain crag, one of Naxçivan's great highlights is the magnificent view from the sparse medieval ruins…
21.86 MILES
Crumbling mud and eroded stone battlements tumble down a rocky hill next to the road, a poignant reminder of a disastrous 19th-century war with Russia.