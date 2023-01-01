Naxçivan's antiquity of human habitation is witnessed by a series of Bronze Age petroglyphs near the summit of remote Mt Gəmiqaya, thought to date as far back as six millennia. The images that one sees are small human and animal figures along with representations of celestial bodies, scraped through the hard, element-blackened surface of scattered iron-rich rocks. Getting to see them requires permits and a hired 4WD starting from Nəsirvaz, then a 20-minute walk.

The Gəmiqaya petroglyphs bear an uncanny similarity to the Domkhar petroglyphs of the Indus Valley in Ladakh. On a clear day the views back towards İlan Dağ are memorable.

Nakhchivan Travel can organise the trip, but you'll need to give them at least two weeks advance notice to apply for the necessary paperwork.