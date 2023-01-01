Noah's Tomb

An octagonal tomb-tower with gilded roof-point stands just outside the small side gate at Naxçivanqala's south tip. It was built in 2008 but the brickwork is antique styled and it stands on far-older foundations. Whether the site is really the grave of Biblical Noah, however, is a matter of faith.

Walk towards the a gigantic new multidomed mosque that rises behind, then turn around. If the weather is exceptionally clear, you can see the triangular form of Mt Ararat (Ağrıdağ) on the horizon beside the tomb-tower...which feels suitably symbolic.