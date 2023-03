The former palace of the Naxçivan khans has been so enthusiastically restored that it might as well be new. It's an attractive structure, however, and well worth the short parkland stroll from Möminə Xatun to peruse its minor collection of weapons, hanging in a small hall of mirrors.

Various photos of the khans' post-royal progeny are also displayed. Though they're labelled in English, there isn't enough translated text to give the casual visitor context.