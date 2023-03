A superb collection of carpets from the Naxçivan region are clearly labelled, illustrating a remarkable range of styles. The rugs are interspersed by old spinning, carding and weaving paraphernalia.

Kindly curators flap along behind you as you visit and can handle rudimentary questions in English. You get closer to the carpets here than at the equivalent museum in Baku, helping to get a better insight into the weaving styles.