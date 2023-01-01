In decades past, being sent to a Soviet salt mine was a synonym for horror. At Duzdağ, however, a former mine site has been converted into a curative retreat for asthma sufferers. In daytime hours, the curious are free to walk 300m down the prettily lit rock-salt access tunnel with its twinkling ceiling and little cavern teahouse. It's 10km northwest of Naxçivan City, AZN8 by taxi.

If you want to stay overnight, apply through the Duzdağ Resort Hotel 1.3km further back towards the city. That also has a free salt museum and a small aquapark with swimming pool and water slide that nonguests can use for AZN10 (2pm to 7pm only).