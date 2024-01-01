Heydər Əliyev Museum

Azerbaijan

LoginSave

If you're intrigued by extreme hagiographical reverence, Azerbaijan's many museums to former president Heydar Əliyev can prove sources of inspiration. And none more so than this one in Əliyev's 'home town'. Even if you can't visit in person, you can tour the spotlessly clean statue-fronted museum online, accompanied by soaring Az-classical music.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Alinja Castle

    Alinja Castle

    15.65 MILES

    For those prepared to climb over 1500 steps up a mountain crag, one of Naxçivan's great highlights is the magnificent view from the sparse medieval ruins…

  • Möminə Xatun

    Möminə Xatun

    0.71 MILES

    Perfectly proportioned, if gently leaning, Naxçivan’s architectural icon is a 26m brick tower dating from 1186. It’s decorated with geometric patterns and…

  • Church of St Stephanos

    Church of St Stephanos

    16.66 MILES

    Jolfa’s tourist pearl is this stunning, Unesco-listed Armenian church, whose origins date back to St Bartholomew. On a wooded hill above the Aras River,…

  • Cahan Kudi Xatun

    Cahan Kudi Xatun

    18.74 MILES

    Second only to the Möminə Xatun as Azerbaijan's most impressive medieval tomb-tower, the main 1320 mausoleum is a ribbed cylinder inlaid with ample 'Allah…

  • Duzdağ

    Duzdağ

    6.7 MILES

    In decades past, being sent to a Soviet salt mine was a synonym for horror. At Duzdağ, however, a former mine site has been converted into a curative…

  • Noah's Tomb

    Noah's Tomb

    1.39 MILES

    An octagonal tomb-tower with gilded roof-point stands just outside the small side gate at Naxçivanqala's south tip. It was built in 2008 but the brickwork…

  • Xan Sarayı

    Xan Sarayı

    0.78 MILES

    The former palace of the Naxçivan khans has been so enthusiastically restored that it might as well be new. It's an attractive structure, however, and…

  • Carpet Museum

    Carpet Museum

    0.1 MILES

    A superb collection of carpets from the Naxçivan region are clearly labelled, illustrating a remarkable range of styles. The rugs are interspersed by old…

View more attractions

Nearby Azerbaijan attractions

1. Carpet Museum

0.1 MILES

A superb collection of carpets from the Naxçivan region are clearly labelled, illustrating a remarkable range of styles. The rugs are interspersed by old…

2. Möminə Xatun

0.71 MILES

Perfectly proportioned, if gently leaning, Naxçivan’s architectural icon is a 26m brick tower dating from 1186. It’s decorated with geometric patterns and…

3. Xan Sarayı

0.78 MILES

The former palace of the Naxçivan khans has been so enthusiastically restored that it might as well be new. It's an attractive structure, however, and…

4. Naxçivanqala

1.28 MILES

Before 2006, the site of Naxçivan's 7th-century citadel was just a series of muddy undulations, almost indistinguishable from the nearby graveyard. It has…

5. Noah's Tomb

1.39 MILES

An octagonal tomb-tower with gilded roof-point stands just outside the small side gate at Naxçivanqala's south tip. It was built in 2008 but the brickwork…

6. Duzdağ

6.7 MILES

In decades past, being sent to a Soviet salt mine was a synonym for horror. At Duzdağ, however, a former mine site has been converted into a curative…

7. Əshabi-Kəhf

9.81 MILES

Əshabi-Kəhf is a series of holy caves, locally believed to be the scene of a Koranic miracle in which seven pious men managed to evade their enemies by…

8. Alinja Castle

15.65 MILES

For those prepared to climb over 1500 steps up a mountain crag, one of Naxçivan's great highlights is the magnificent view from the sparse medieval ruins…