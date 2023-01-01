Naxçivanqala

Before 2006, the site of Naxçivan's 7th-century citadel was just a series of muddy undulations, almost indistinguishable from the nearby graveyard. It has since been 'reconstructed' as a large square 'fortress', surrounded by crenellated walls which look better suited to a funfair than a historical site. Still, they provide many fine viewpoints and the circular building in the middle displays some fascinating archaeological discoveries.

There's a gigantic new mosque behind the southeast wall along with Noah's Tomb.