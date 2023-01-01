Əshabi-Kəhf is a series of holy caves, locally believed to be the scene of a Koranic miracle in which seven pious men managed to evade their enemies by falling asleep for three centuries. For some Muslim visitors it is Naxçivan's top attraction, but the attractive rocky cleft setting has a quiet charm whatever your faith.

Əshabi-Kəhf is 20km east of Naxçivan City, reached by turning northeast off the main highway to Ordubad some 5km southeast of the airport. Buses (AZN2) depart from Naxçivan City bus station at 8.30am and 2pm, returning at noon and 5pm.

Several other countries have counterclaims as being site of the same legend.