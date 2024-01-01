Originally built in the 7th century, Sisavank Church was restored as recently as the 20th century. It combines an elegant square-cross floor with some striking sculptures of royal and ecclesiastical patrons inside and out. The pretty cemetery next to the church is worth meandering through.
16 MILES
