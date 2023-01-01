Dug into volcanic sandstone on the slopes of Khor Dzor (Deep Gorge), the village of Old Khndzoresk was inhabited as far back as the 13th century. By the late 19th century, the town was the largest in eastern Armenia, but after being devastated by the 1931 earthquake it was abandoned (save for a brief stint during the Karabakh War when caves were used as shelter). Now Old Khndzoresk stands a ghost town of caves and 17th-century churches worth spending several hours exploring.

Take the highway from Goris about 6km and make a right on a dirt road located about 3km before the town of Khndzoresk. The bumpy road will take you to a viewpoint and a cafe (open May to October) as well as a squeaky 160m suspension bridge over the gorge. Alternatively, drive to the end of Khndzoresk and follow the paved road to the right down the hill.