Museum of Fallen Soldiers

This extremely disturbing and sad museum honours those who died in battle during the 1990–94 war with Azerbaijan. The walls are lined with thousands of photographs of soldiers killed in action and there are displays of weaponry and other artifacts from the brutal conflict. The sheer scale of the deaths is chilling, as is sadly the commentary you'll hear from any guide who takes you around. Inevitably this is not a place for objectivity, but rather indignation.

The entrance to the museum is tricky to find, go into the courtyard behind the white building that stands on Vazgen Sarksyan Poghots. There is no sign, but locals all know where it is.