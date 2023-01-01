The impressive main church at this monastery was dedicated to St Stepanos (Stephen) and was built in the 13th century on the site of a ruined 8th-century monastery. There are significant stone reliefs of animals on the exterior of the church, including the crest of the powerful Orbelian family (a bull and a lion) on the tambour and one of the Proshian family (an eagle holding a lamb in its talons) above the door.

To get here take the road to the right at the T-junction past the Museum of Gladzor University. It's 5km to Tanahati Monastery.