The village of Vernashen, 5km uphill from Yeghegnadzor, is home to this museum housed in the decommissioned 17th-century church of Surp Hagop. The church is beautiful, but how they get away with charging AMD1000 to show photos of Armenian monasteries and photocopies of a bible and gospel is beyond us.

If the museum is closed, get the key from the lady living next door (she only speaks Armenian and Russian). A taxi from Yeghegnadzor should cost AMD500.