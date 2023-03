Cricket fans should steer a well-directed cover drive towards Blundstone Arena, aka Bellerive Oval, for this beaut little cricket museum, plus oval tours. The museum's major displays are dedicated to the achievements of former Australian captain (and Launcestonian) Ricky 'Punter' Ponting and the sporting all-rounder Charles Eady, with his world-record 566 runs in an innings. Buses 624 and 625 from the city run close to the oval.