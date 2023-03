Gumeracha's main attraction is climbing the 18.3m-high Big Rocking Horse, which doesn't actually rock, but is unusually tasteful as far as Australia's 'big' tourist attractions go. You can also buy nifty wooden kids' toys at the shop below, and take the kids into the fenced compound next door ($1) to see tame kangaroos, geese, ducks, sheep, llamas and the odd emu.