High on a hill behind Lenswood (itself behind Lobethal), Pike & Joyce is an architectural doozy, with rammed-earth walls, jaunty corrugated-iron roof pitches and mesmerising views over the vine-striped hillsides and apple orchards below. Sip some chardonnay or interesting Austrian gruner veltliner. There's a fancy restaurant here too (mains $28 to $32, serving noon to 3pm Thursday to Sunday).