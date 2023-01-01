Cleland Conservation Park

Clambering up the slopes from the foothills to Mt Lofty, this conservation park has some steep bushwalking trails through tall eucalyptus forest and cool gullies. Inside the park, the fab Cleland Wildlife Park lets you interact with all kinds of Australian beasts. There are keeper talks and feeding sessions throughout the day, nocturnal tours (bookings required), and you can have your mugshot taken with a koala. There's a cafe here too.

To get here from the city, take bus 864 or 864F from Grenfell St to Crafers for connecting bus 823 to the park.