From Crafers, follow Upper Sturt Rd 10km west and you'll come to South Australia's oldest national park, established in 1891 (…also making it just the 10th national park established anywhere on this lonely planet). South Australia's early governors retreated to their stately summer house here (tours on Sundays): they're long gone, but you can still enjoy terrific walking and mountain-bike trails, waterfalls, tennis courts, playgrounds, a native plant nursery and craggy, bush-clad wilderness, just 13km from the centre of Adelaide.