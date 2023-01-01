From Cleland Wildlife Park you can bushwalk (2km) or drive up to Mt Lofty Summit (a surprising 727m), which has show-stopping views across the Adelaide plains to the shimmering Gulf St Vincent. Mt Lofty Summit Visitor Information Centre has info on local attractions and walking tracks, including the steep Waterfall Gully Track (8km return, 2½ hours) and Mt Lofty Botanic Gardens Loop Trail (7km loop, two hours). There's a decent cafe here too. Parking is an irritating $2.