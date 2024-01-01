Cedars

Adelaide Hills

You'll see more than 300 of legendary landscape painter Sir Hans Heysen's original doodles on a tour through his former studio and house, 2km northwest of Hahndorf. A self-guided audio tour of the house, studio and 60-hectare property is also available ($10) outside of guided tour times.

  • Test cricket match at the Adelaide Oval with the heritage scoreboard in background.

    Adelaide Oval

    13.63 MILES

    Hailed as the world’s prettiest cricket ground, the Adelaide Oval hosts interstate and international cricket matches in summer, plus national AFL and…

  • Central market.

    Central Market

    13.11 MILES

    A tourist sight or a shopping op? Either way, satisfy your deepest culinary cravings at the 250-odd stalls in superb Adelaide Central Market. A sliver of…

  • Front entrance (The Elder Wing) of the Art Gallery of South Australia.

    Art Gallery of South Australia

    13.07 MILES

    Spend a few hushed hours in the vaulted, parquetry-floored gallery that represents the big names in Australian art. Permanent exhibitions include…

  • Australia, South Australia, Adelaide. The South Australian Museum.

    South Australian Museum

    13.12 MILES

    Dig into Australia’s natural history with the museum's special exhibits on whales and Antarctic explorer Sir Douglas Mawson. Over two levels, the amazing…

  • Coriole

    Coriole

    18.47 MILES

    Duck into the Farm Shop at this beautiful stone-cottage cellar door (1860) and assemble a regional tasting platter to share on the lawns, made lovelier by…

  • The Lane

    The Lane

    1.79 MILES

    Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…

  • Alpha Box & Dice

    Alpha Box & Dice

    20.07 MILES

    One out of the box, this refreshing little gambler wins top billing for interesting blends, funky retro furnishings, quirky labels and laid-back staff. On…

  • d'Arenberg

    d'Arenberg

    19.09 MILES

    'd'Arry's' relaxes atop a hillside with mighty fine views. The wine labels are part of the character of this place: the Dead Arm shiraz and the Broken…

1. Hahndorf Academy

1.16 MILES

This 1857 building houses an art gallery with rotating exhibitions and original sketches by Sir Hans Heysen, famed landscape artist and Hahndorf homeboy;…

2. Nepenthe Wines

1.35 MILES

Homer described 'nepenthe' as a potion to ease grief and banish sorrow from the mind. Accordingly, Nepenthe Wines bring great happiness, especially the…

3. Shaw & Smith

1.4 MILES

Picture-perfect Mt Lofty Ranges and lake views almost steal the show at this mod winery, run by two cousins. Outstanding chardonnays and sauvignon blancs…

5. Beerenberg Strawberry Farm

1.89 MILES

Pick your own strawberries between November and April from this famous, family-run farm, also noted for its myriad jams, chutneys and sauces. Last entry…

6. Mt Lofty Botanic Garden

5.4 MILES

From Mt Lofty, truck south 1.5km to the cool-climate slopes of this botanic garden. Nature trails wind past a lovely looking lake, exotic temperate plants…

7. Deviation Road

5.79 MILES

Nothing deviant about the wines here: sublime pinot noir, substantial shiraz, zingy pinot gris and a very decent bubbly too. Grab a cheese platter and…

8. Mt Lofty Summit

6.06 MILES

From Cleland Wildlife Park you can bushwalk (2km) or drive up to Mt Lofty Summit (a surprising 727m), which has show-stopping views across the Adelaide…