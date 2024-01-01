You'll see more than 300 of legendary landscape painter Sir Hans Heysen's original doodles on a tour through his former studio and house, 2km northwest of Hahndorf. A self-guided audio tour of the house, studio and 60-hectare property is also available ($10) outside of guided tour times.
