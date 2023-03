Within the steep Cleland Conservation Park, this place lets you interact with all kinds of Australian beasts. There are keeper talks and feeding sessions throughout the day, plus occasional Night Walks (adult/child $51/40.50) and you can have your mugshot taken with a koala ($30.50; 2pm to 3pm daily, plus 11am to noon Sundays). There's a cafe here too. From the city, take bus 864 or 864F from Grenfell St to Crafers for connecting bus 823 to the park.