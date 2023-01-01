Booderee National Park

Occupying Jervis Bay’s southeastern spit, this sublime national park, jointly managed by the government and the local Indigenous community, offers good swimming, surfing and diving on both bay and ocean beaches. Walking-trail maps and camping information are available at the visitor centre.

Surfing is good at Cave Beach and Bherwherre Beach, though beware the nasty rips. There's back-to-nature camping at Green Patch, Bristol Point and secluded Cave Beach (tents only). Book online through the visitor centre, a month in advance if you're coming at the height of summer.