Inland from the coastal strip but easily accessible from Nowra, Kangaroo Valley or the Southern Highlands, Morton National Park features the deep gorges and high sandstone plateaus of the Budawang Range. The most visited feature is 81m-high Fitzroy Falls, but a more intense 5km hike leads to the tip of Pigeon House Mountain (Didthul).

With some relatively flat trails, picnic areas and scurrying lyrebirds, it's a rewarding destination for families.

Farming began in this area in 1816, displacing the Indigenous people.