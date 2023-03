Meet wallabies and other native animals, and ever-popular imports such as monkeys and lions, at this 6.5-hectare private zoo on the north bank of the Shoalhaven River, 5km west of Nowra bridge. Though it feels small for the ticket price, it's a respectable zoo: animals are well cared for and the presentation is often humorous (the wombats are billed as 'Australia's oldest miners').

Within the zoo is a zipline operator (adult/child $45/35). It also has a weekday-only tent camp site.