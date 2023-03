Arthur Boyd, perhaps Australia's greatest painter, found inspiration in this remote homestead in a bend in the Shoalhaven River. If you're here on a Sunday, head west from Nowra (north of the river) for around 25km to this sizeable house preserving works by Boyd and contemporaries, such as Sidney Nolan, who had a neighbouring property. Tours run at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Take a picnic; it's in an enjoyably bucolic setting.

Parts of the road are unsealed.