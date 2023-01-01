Pioneer Village Museum

This open-air museum, with meticulously recreated 19th-century cottages set in seven hectares of bushland, thoroughly immerses visitors in the sounds and sights of Kangaroo Valley in the early days of European settlement. Recordings of the settlers' descendants give voice to those who gambled on starting their lives anew in Australia, and the well-preserved collection includes treasured bibles and a mouse-proof church organ.

It's near the picturesque Hampden Bridge, and walking trails and a barbecue area offer enticements to linger.