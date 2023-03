Tumbling 81m from near-vertical sandstone cliffs, Fitzroy Falls can be a dramatic torrent or, in the heat of summer, a mere trickle. Regardless, you can rely on mesmerising views across the Yarrunga Valley (640m) from various lookouts along the easy trails in Morton National Park.

The falls are about 17km northwest of the bridge in Kangaroo Valley, up a steep mountain road.

The visitor centre at the trailhead is the best resource for wildlife and walking information in the area and has a cafe.