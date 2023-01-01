Founded on a 19th-century wine-growing estate, Coolangatta has been bottling its signature creamy semillons and stone-fruit scented savagnins since 1990. The wine's fantastic, and the cellar-door experience is informal and friendly. It's on the north side of the estuary, 13km east of Bomaderry and just before Shoalhaven Heads. You can also sleep here.

Stick around for a lunch plate, with nibbles of cheese, oysters and ceviche, each matched to Coolangatta wine. The estate also offers excellent accommodation in convict-built buildings.

At weekends, this is the departure point for 4WD tours up to Mt Coolangatta.