Guided tours reveal the history behind this attractive mint-green mansion that's pretty as a picture with its gabled roof and lace-like balconies. Built in the 1880s, the house contains the artefacts accumulated by four generations of women, from diaries to photographs, painting an intimate picture of their lives. Tours leave on the hour (from 11am to 3pm).

It's on a tranquil residential street near the oval some three blocks west of central Nowra.