Beautifully set on a verdant former dairy farm between Berry and Nowra, this crowd-pleasing winery makes a range of tasty drops. Swirl a glass of bright sauvignon blanc or robust shiraz in the tasting room or linger over a meal in the excellent restaurant.

The estate is carbon neutral and features lots of forward-thinking environmental initiatives (including water recycling and a charging station for electric cars).

If you can't tear yourself away, there are four utterly relaxing, and ecofriendly, boutique rooms ($205 to $275).