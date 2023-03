Lichen-splashed rocks, big ferns and mossy paths make for an enriching ramble at these 80-hectare gardens off the road to Cave Beach. The gardens are owned by the Wreck Bay Aboriginal community; with advance notice, family-operated, Indigenous-owned Galamban can offer guided tours explaining the uses of various plants for food and medicine.

The gardens' closing time is between 5pm and 7pm from October to April; exact hours are posted on the gate.