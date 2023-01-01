North of Huskisson, Jervis Bay National Park spreads outwards from the graceful arc of Callala Bay. More than 4850 hectares of low scrub and woodland clasp the bay, itself a marine park. There are also pockets of protected land further south, around Huskisson and white-sand Hyams Beach, which are replete with easy walking paths and family-friendly beaches. There are picnic areas (and toilets) at Red Point, Hammerhead Point and Greenfield Beach, which also has barbecue facilities and drinking water.
Jervis Bay National Park
South Coast NSW
