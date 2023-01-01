North of Huskisson, Jervis Bay National Park spreads outwards from the graceful arc of Callala Bay. More than 4850 hectares of low scrub and woodland clasp the bay, itself a marine park. There are also pockets of protected land further south, around Huskisson and white-sand Hyams Beach, which are replete with easy walking paths and family-friendly beaches. There are picnic areas (and toilets) at Red Point, Hammerhead Point and Greenfield Beach, which also has barbecue facilities and drinking water.