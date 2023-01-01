Minnamurra Rainforest Centre

At the eastern edge of Budderoo National Park, 15km inland from Kiama via Jamberoo, this is a surprisingly lush subtropical rainforest. A 1.6km loop walk weaves through the rainforest following a cascading stream (an early section is wheelchair accessible). Look out for water dragons and lyrebirds scurrying among more than a dozen types of fern. A secondary 2.6km walk on a steepish track leads to the Minnamurra Falls; allow two hours to combine the walks.

The helpful visitor centre has a worthwhile cafe, open 10am to 4pm at busy times, and 11.30am to 2.30pm on quieter days.

A weekday bus from Kiama Station gets up here, but it's six hours between arrivals.